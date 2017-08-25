Obituary Notice: Ruth J. “Bubbles” Merat

Ruth J. “Bubbles” Merat, 93, of Frenchville died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born June 30, 1924 in Frenchville, a daughter of the late Wilfred J. and Pansy (Meckley) Jannot.

On Feb. 5, 1949, she married Verdon P. “Bigger” Merat in Frenchville at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. He died May 8, 1964.

She was a finger printer for the FBI during World War II and also worked as a clerk at Leitzinger’s.

She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Frenchville.

She was the past president of the Altar Rosary Society, Women’s Auxiliary VFW No. 8386, and Women’s Mosquito Creek Sportsman Auxiliary. She also worked at the blood mobile for the American Red Cross.

Her hobbies included canning, gardening, embroidery and taking car rides.

She’s survived by six children, Arthur Merat of Falls Church, Va., John Merat and his wife, Lorrie of Bald Hill, Mark Merat and his wife, Janice and Teresa Gill and her husband, Michael, both of Frenchville, Ann Rubly and her husband, Robert of Clearfield, and Billi Jo Mills and her husband, Matt of Osceola Mills; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; two step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was last of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wilfred J. Jannot Jr.; and two children, Kathleen Merat and Mary Kay Merat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church of Frenchville with the Rev. David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Church Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Frenchville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Karthaus Ambulance Service, P.O. BOX 9, Karthaus, PA 16845; Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Penn Highlands Community Nurses (Clearfield Hospice), P.O. Box 992, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. in Clearfield.