Obituary Notice: Keith E. Erickson

Keith E. Erickson, 88, of DuBois died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at his home surrounded by the family he loved.

He was born Sept. 13, 1928 in Westfield, Pa., the son of the late Roy and Beulah (Works) Erickson.

Mr. Erickson was a combat veteran in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He retired after 38 years of service from Dominion Gas Co.

On May 2, 1951, he married Donna M. (Short) Erickson. She survives.

He was a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also was a volunteer manager in the DuBois Little League for many years.

He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening and spending his winters in Myrtle Beach. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by one son, Brian Erickson and his wife, Shelly, one daughter, Karen Spicher and her husband, Rick and one daughter-in-law, Dee Erickson, all of DuBois.

He is also survived by three sisters, Kathryn Philips, Carolyn Jacobson and Lorraine Drenzek; one brother, Larry Erickson; nine grandchildren, Peter Erickson (Dawn), Amie Erickson (Craig), Brian Erickson (Sarah), Sean Hoyt (Danielle), Deryk Spicher (Brandi), Kristy Himes (Ray), Ian Erickson, Bethany Erickson (Chris) and Jennie Erickson; and nine great-grandchildren, Abby and Ryan Erickson, Charles and Kathryn Burke, Serenity, Mason and Mila Hoyt and Jacquelyn and Tyler Spicher.

He was preceded in death by one son, Eric Erickson and an infant brother.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with the Rev. Butch Brunner officiating. Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801 and or Salem United Methodist Church, 200 Carson Hill Rd., DuBois, PA 15801 and or charity of donor’s choice.

