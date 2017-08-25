Clearfield Bison Alumni Band Event Set for Homecoming on Sept. 15

CLEARFIELD – All Clearfield Bison Band alumni are invited to return to the field with the current band members for the 2017 homecoming game on Sept. 15.

The alumni are invited to perform the Alma Mater, the National Anthem and the team fight song with the band for pre-game music. Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with it.

Please join in celebrating this annual event. Music and equipment will be provided, according to organizers.

If you would like music e-mailed to you in advance, please let organizers know as well as what instrument you play.

“Bring your instruments, batons, flags, dress in red and black and join us for an evening of music and fun,” organizers say.

A reception for all participants will start at 5:30 p.m. and pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers would like to list the names of all participants in a small program and would need to know by Sept. 8 if you would like to be included.

Please provide your graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.

Please contact Jeanie Jacobs (814-765-7185) or Mason Strouse (814-553-7717) at bisonalumniband@gmail.com or visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com for more information.