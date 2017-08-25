BREAKING: Woman Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Have Sex with Dog

CLEARFIELD – During sentencing court Friday, a Curwensville woman pleaded guilty to attempting to have sex with a dog.

Rachael Alexis Harris, 20, pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy/producing an obscene performance, four counts of producing an obscene performance and eight counts of cruelty to animals.

She was sentenced to 90 days to one year in jail and four years probation by Judge Paul E. Cherry, who commentated that this case “is sick” and told her she needed help.

Harris is not permitted to possess any animals or to have employment that includes the care of animals. She must complete 100 hours of community service and counseling.

The investigation began after a woman brought the video camera that contained the obscene footage to the SPCA, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

After the officer reviewed some of the videos, he realized a crime had been committed and he took the camera as evidence.

Once he secured a search warrant, he downloaded four videos of Rachael Harris attempting to have sexual relations with a dog.

The videos were reportedly filmed by her husband, Corey Harris.

Corey Dean Harris, 24, received a sentence of 30 days to one year in jail and five years probation in July after he pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy/producing an obscene performance, producing an obscene performance and criminal conspiracy/cruelty to animals.