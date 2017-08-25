BREAKING: Punxsutawney Man Jailed on Identity Theft Charges, Megan’s Law Violations

BELL TOWNSHIP – A Punxsutawney man, identified as Michael Leonard Lellock, has been accused of identity theft and several Megan’s Law violations.

Lellock has been charged with identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and Megan’s Law Violations, nine counts.

According to state police at Punxsutawney, the charges stem from an investigation into Lellock’s activities in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

On Aug. 23, it was determined Lellock allegedly utilized the victim’s identifying information to purchase a cellular phone.

Troopers conducted surveillance on Lellock, observed him on Aug. 24 and executed several search warrants on his residence and vehicle.

State police recovered a cellular phone, numerous documents, credit applications, a bank statement, shipping labels, and items that were suspected to be stolen.

While examining Lellock’s computer, it was determined he was allegedly utilizing three e-mail accounts, which he hadn’t listed on his Megan’s Law registration form.

Lellock was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak. His bail was set at $250,000, and he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

Lellock’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 6. State police say that additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation is continuing at this time.

State police were assisted by Jefferson County District Attorney Jeffrey Burkett.