10 dead as gunmen storm mosque in Afghan capital

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured Friday when gunmen stormed a Shiite Muslim mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, officials said.

The attack began early Friday afternoon when one of three attackers blew himself up at the gate of the Imam Zaman Mosque as worshippers were attending Friday prayers, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. The remaining attackers stormed the mosque and fired on security forces.

Authorities killed the gunmen after a nearly four-hour firefight, Danish said.

Two police officers were among the dead, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The wounded were taken to the hospital, according to Ismail Kawosi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.