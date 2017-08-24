Women’s Health Task Force to Hold Annual Retreat

It won’t be long before students return to the classroom and fall activities go into full swing.

This is also the time when the Women’s Health Task Force of Clearfield County finalizes plans for its annual Women’s Retreat.

Planned for Friday, Oct. 6 at Boy Scout Camp Mountain Run in Penfield, the day-long retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. with light refreshments and concludes at 4 p.m. with awarding of door prizes and a Chinese auction.

Twelve workshops are planned with participants choosing one from each of four time slots. Planned workshops include Tai Chi, Essential Oils, Scripture Rocks, Drumming, The Case for Crooked Carrots, Personal Care Products, Intergenerational Strategies for Healthy Communities, Visual Challenges, Lumber Heritage Region, Elder Bullying, Highway Safety and Caring for Caregivers.

This year the lunchtime speaker is Jamie Braid, who will speak about illegal drug use in the local area.

Past participants will be receiving registration information in the mail an workshops are on a first come-first served basis so early registration is encouraged.

If you would like to learn more or receive registration information, please call Retreat Chair Robin Kuleck at 814-486-9359 or e-mail her at rkuleck@psu.edu.