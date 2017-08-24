Obituary Notice: Lorraine Gilham

Lorraine Gilham, 98, of Philipsburg died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

She was born Oct. 4, 1918 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Charles and Phoebe (Sleigh) Selby, both of whom preceded her in death.

She was a 1936 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School.

She was married Sept. 15, 1950 in Philipsburg to Wilbur E. “Bud” Gilham. He survives in Philipsburg.

She is also survived by one son, Lynn A. Gilham and his wife, Mary K. Whitehead of Philipsburg; two grandchildren, Laura Gilham of Philipsburg and Kristopher Gilham and his wife, Krista of Reading; and two great-granddaughters, Alexa and Hannah Gilham, both of Reading.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Rhoda (Selby) McFeeters and one brother, William Selby, in addition to her parents.

She was employed throughout her early working career as a bookkeeper for a number of former Philipsburg businesses, including: Lauderbach & Greist, McCroy’s, Pennshire, Catherine’s Grocery and Robert’s Motors. After 15 years of service, she retired as a secretary for the Philipsburg–Osceola Area School District.

She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church, Philipsburg. She assisted her husband as the adult leaders of the church’s youth group throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s.

She enjoyed a number of hobbies and activities in her spare time. One of her favorites was to spend “a day out shopping,” even if she came home without buying anything.

During her younger years, she also enjoyed outdoor activities like fishing and going out rabbit hunting with her family.

Along with her husband, Bud, she spent many hours photographing nesting birds and then presenting programs to various civic organizations on the wonder of nature.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at the First Baptist Church of Philipsburg with Pastor Ted G. Seibert officiating. Light refreshments will be served after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 214 E. Beaver St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.