Michael Schumacher: Son Mick to honor 25th anniversary win at Spa

Michael Schumacher’ son Mick will take to the Spa track on Sunday to honor the 25th anniversary of his father’s first Formula One victory.

Mick Schumacher, 18, son of the stricken seven-time world champion, will drive his father’s Benetton B194, his 1994 title-winning car, ahead of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

“No doubt, I wanted to do that,” said Mick Schumacher in an Instagram post

Mick is a promising racer and lies 11th in the F3 European Championship this season, having graduated from the F4 circuit.

It is more than three years since Michael Schumacher’s life-changing skiing accident.

His medical status still remains unclear, having suffered serious head injuries in a freak accident on December 29, 201.

The 48-year-old continues to receive specialist treatment at his home in Switzerland.

His manager Sabine Kehm said in a statement in December: “Michael’s health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard.”

Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991 and won his first race at the Belgian track a year later.

He went on to score a record 91 grands prix victories in a glittering 21-year career.

One of Schumacher’s records could be matched this weekend if Lewis Hamilton can score his 68th F1 pole position.