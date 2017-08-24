Gov. Wolf: Aid Available for Flash Flooding Victims in Clearfield Co.

Gov. Tom Wolf today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request to declare a disaster in Clearfield County after a flash flooding event earlier this summer.

“Flash flooding causes incredible devastation in such a short amount of time,” said Wolf. “The availability of low-interest loans will make it possible for residents and businesses to get back to normal more quickly, and we are grateful that the SBA is making this assistance available.”

Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the July 14 flooding in Clearfield County, as well as neighboring counties Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Elk, Indiana and Jefferson may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA Disaster Loan Programs.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. SBA regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and assets. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications.

The SBA will establish a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOCs) to assist anyone who wishes to apply for a loan. Applicants may visit any DLOC location that is convenient to them. The DLOCs will be open at the following location and times:

Clearfield County:

Glendale Area Public Library

961 Forest St.

Coalport, PA 16627

Open: Friday, Aug. 25 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed: Saturday, Aug. 26

Open: Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Open: Monday, Aug. 28 – Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last Day: Thursday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the disaster loan outreach center to issue loan applications, answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals to complete their applications.

Individuals and businesses unable to visit the center in person may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired) or by e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure Web site at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Completed applications should be returned to the DLOC or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 23. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is May 23, 2018.