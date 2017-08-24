GANT Police Report

State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Wednesday at Weis Market in Philipsburg Borough. During the incident, a known female had allegedly taken $35.06 worth of merchandise from the store without paying for it. She was cited for the incident through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Monday on North Main Street in Unionville Borough. During the incident, a male engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim that allegedly turned physical. He was charged for the incident through the district court.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police reported on a DUI incident that occurred Sunday on Route 119 in Young Township. A Punxsutawney man was stopped for a traffic violation and allegedly determined to be under the influence. Charges are currently pending at this time.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about retail theft that occurred between June 25 and Sunday at the Wal-Mart store in Fox Township. More specifically, a St. Marys man allegedly removed multiple items from Wal-Mart without paying for them. Charges were filed through the district court.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched for an activated alarm at the Timberland Federal Credit Union. Upon arrival, police made contact with employees who indicated everything was OK. Employees planned to resolve the problem with the alarm company.
- Police received a report about an incident of credit card fraud. During the incident, someone used the victim’s credit card on separate occasions in California. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief at a South Main Street residence. During the incident, someone allegedly egged the victim’s house. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a male juvenile riding his bike in the area of North and South Franklin streets. He was reportedly riding in and out of traffic. Police checked the area but couldn’t locate the juvenile.