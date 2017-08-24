Eight missing after Switzerland landslide

Eight people were reported missing Thursday after a landslide hit the Swiss town of Bondo, local police said.

The landslide occurred Wednesday morning and the missing are from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Helicopters and rescue services were leading the search for the missing on Thursday.

Bondo is located in the southeastern Val Bondasca area, near the Italian border. The town was evacuated after the landslide, and residents have not been able to return to their homes, according to a police statement.

This is a developing story…