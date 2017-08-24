Back-To-School Spending Expected to Reach $80 Billion; FamilyWize Program Offers Savings

It is August, and that means back-to-school season is upon us.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts back-to-school spending in the United States will rise to $80 billion.

Of course, the back-to-school season can also mean an increase in illnesses, with an increased exposure to germs.

This time of year can be expensive, but there are ways to find savings on all of your family’s health needs, according to Nancy Pinto of the Clearfield Area United Way.

According to her, you can prepare now to save on any prescriptions that your family may need. You can download your Familywize prescription card at familywise.org or get the phone app (for iPhone or Android devices).

With FamilyWize, you’ll get the lowest price on your prescriptions, an average savings of 43 percent. Its Web site is full of information; there is a drugstore look-up and a prescription look-up.

Pinto says the Clearfield Area United Way has cards and will gladly mail them to you.

The card is good nationwide at 60,000 pharmacies and all you have to do is call the CAUW at 814-765-6521. To date, area residents have saved nearly $45,000 using this program.

Another tip is that many insurance carriers offer an annual well visit, which is a comprehensive doctor’s visit with no co-pay.

“Take advantage of this annual visit as part of your back-to-school preparation,” says Pinto.

“Be sure to have a list of immunizations required by your child’s school (check with the school district or the American Academy of Pediatrics for requirements).”

Pinto says that vision checks are also important prior to returning to school, as school performance may be affected by any vision challenges.

If glasses are needed, Pinto says that there are many in-store offers this time of year. She suggested doing some comparison-shopping to get the best deal.

According to Consumer Reports, you can save up to 40 percent by purchasing eyewear online.

“Don’t forget the dental appointment. If you don’t have dental insurance, there are a few ways to save,” Pinto says.

“You can visit a free or low-cost provider (listings available through the American Dental Association) or check out dental schools, another low-cost option.

“Happy School year!”