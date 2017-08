Zach Kirtley’s walk-off single in the ninth capped a three-run frame as the State College Spikes came back to defeat the West Virginia Black Bears, 5-4, for a big win on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The victory allowed State College to draw within three games of West Virginia and Mahoning Valley for the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division lead with 16 games left in the regular season.