Prepare your tear ducts: ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 is upon us

Ready, set, tears.

A new season of “This Is Us” is still about one month away, but a just-released sneak peek might remind you to stock up on your Kleenex now.

In the clip, unveiled Wednesday by NBC, Randall (Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown) confronts his mother (Mandy Moore) about the story of his adoption as an infant, one he argues may have been sugar-coated in past retellings.

“How did you guys decide with me?” he asks Rebecca, after revealing his own wife isn’t quite on board with his desire to adopt a child.

Rebecca, who at the start of the series loses one of her triplets during childbirth, begins to give Randall a line he seems to have heard several times before. Except this time he’s only interested in the truth.

He wonders, skeptically, how his parents wanted him right away despite dealing with the grief over their own baby.

“It’s complicated,” Rebecca says.

“That’s something people say when they don’t want to tell the truth,” he says.

So Rebecca tells him, leading to a heartfelt moment.

The clip is the same one shown to reporters last month during a panel for the series at the Television Critics Association press tour.

There, creator Dan Fogelman revealed that the new season begins on the 37th birthday of adult siblings, Randall, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). Meanwhile, the show’s flashback storyline, which portrays the family in its earlier years, will show the morning after Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s big season-ending fight.

Fogelman also promised that those who’ve been waiting for the show to reveal how Jack died will get “a big giant piece of the puzzle that will potentially set the Internet just abuzz” in the season premiere.

“If that is a question that is haunting people, in the course of the second season they will get all the answers about that that they need and more,” he said.