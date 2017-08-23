Philipsburg Student Awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship

STONINGTON, Conn. — The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to the education and welfare of all Coast Guard members and their families, has announced that in 2017 it has awarded a record 166 new scholarships.

Combined with 10 multi-year scholarship recipients and three Fallen Heroes Scholars, the foundation is currently supporting 179 students with a half-million dollars in support this year.

In the 27 years of this program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out more than $4.7 million to more than 780 college-aged young adults to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education.

Jacqueline Zawisa, daughter of ET2 David H. Zawisa, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. From Philipsburg, Zawisa will attend University of San Diego in the fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

“The brave men and women of the Coast Guard are the epitome of dedication and commitment,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation.

“Their children have again and again demonstrated that they too hold themselves to that same high standard. We are proud to give back to these young individuals by investing in their future. We believe that it is an investment that will benefit these families and ultimately our country.”

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.