Obituary Notice: Richard M. ‘Dick’ Kolbe

Richard M. ‘Dick’ Kolbe, 81, of Curwensville died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 18, 1936 in Clearfield, a son of the late Lex J. and Geraldine (Shaw) Kolbe.

Mr. Kolbe graduated from Clearfield High School as a member of the class of 1954. He then was employed with Soult Wholesale Co., and he retired as a supervisor from North American Refractories.

He enjoyed being outdoors, especially turkey and deer hunting as well as fishing. He also liked to bowl and cherished following and attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s events.

He spent most of his spare time playing baseball. He played center field for the Clearfield J.C. League Indians and in the Clearfield Twilight and Mountain Leagues. He even played baseball while serving in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Kolbe was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church and the Curwensville Moose. He loved to follow Penn State football and enjoyed the company of his long-hair dachshund dog, Waggs.

The family would like to express special thanks to Tammy Glass and the nurses of Asera Care Hospice and Megan McFarland and the nurses of Clearfield Community Nurses.

Most importantly, the family would like to thank Mr. Kolbe’s caregiver, Sidney ‘Bucky’ Thornhill, for the excellent care he provided, and he will always be a member of the family.

He is survived by his wife, Doris M. (McFadden) Kolbe, of Curwensville and two daughters, Dana Haley and her significant other, Bruce Barrett and Darlene Ardary and her husband, Bryan, all of Curwensville.

He is survived by four grandchildren, Ryan Haley and his wife, Tina, Scott Haley and his wife, Stacey, Alyssa Ardary and Eliza Ardary, all of Curwensville, and a great-grandson, John Ryan Haley II.

He is survived by four step-great-grandchildren, Brian Jasper and his wife, Heidi, Alyssa Jasper and her fiancé, Zac Cuyler, Cole LaRock and Tiana LaRock, all of Curwensville, and a step-great-great-grandson, Noah Cuyler.

Mr. Kolbe is also survived by his sister, Sarah Jane Condon of Clearfield; a brother, William Kolbe and his significant other, Darlene Morris of Altoona; a brother-in-law, John McFadden of Curwensville; a sister-in-law, Betty Barkley and her husband, Richard of Clearfield; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; a brother-in-law, Cecil Condon; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson and Margaret McFadden.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Curwensville, with Pastor Mary Emery and Pastor Ethan Shearer officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to benefit Squirrel Tails for Trout, checks payable to Zetts Fish Farm and Hatchery and mailed to Pat Domico, 688 Washington Ave., Curwensville.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.