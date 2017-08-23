Obituary Notice: Maria E. Hess

Maria E. Hess, 81, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

She was born Feb. 17, 1936 in Amsterdam, Holland, the daughter of the late Willem and Maria (Proosdy) Augsburger.

On July 24, 1964, she married Merlin William “Sonny” Hess. He survives.

Retired, she had been employed at Riverside Market on Old Town Road. She had also volunteered for the Area Agency on Aging Service Center in Clearfield.

She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 6, VFW Post 1785 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 812.

She enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe with her husband.

She is survived by a nephew, Eric Augsburger of Workum, Netherlands; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Potter of Pleasant Gap, Gladys (Robert) Kline of Grampian, Carol (Robert) Robbins and Marcia (Clarence) Root, both of Clearfield, Joyce Whaling of DuBois and Ellen (The Rev. Dale) Russell of Red Lion; as well as several nieces and nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jaap Augsburger, a sister-in-law, Bep Augsburger and two brothers-in-law, Herman Potter and Robert Whaling.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. An additional hour will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of services.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to St. John Lutheran Church: 217 Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online tributes can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.