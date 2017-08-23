Obituary Notice: Lawrence Paul “Lindy” Doman

Lawrence Paul “Lindy” Doman, 93, of Houtzdale died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at Clearfield.

Born Sept. 5, 1923 in Houtzdale, he was the son of Andrew and Mary (Kufchak) Doman.

He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Valley Council No. 10376, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly No. 952, Clearfield, and the Houtzdale American Legion.

He was a graduate of Houtzdale High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where he served as a medical technician and earned the Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Award and the Victory Medal.

He was employed for 32 years by Johnson, later Reams Exxon in Houtzdale, until his retirement

On Feb. 18, 1950, he married Elma (Rynish) Doman.

He is survived by his wife, Elma of 67 years; his daughter, Rosanne Harris of Venice, Fla.; and his granddaughter, Casey Harris of Bridgeville, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and all 12 of his siblings, including seven brothers, Steve, John, George, Andrew, Martin, Edward, Thomas (Tim) and four sisters, Mary, Sophia, Catherine (Kitty) and Dorothy (Dolly).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Mark Solomon as celebrant.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.

The Altar Rosary Society will hold a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service led by Father Mark Solomon.

A memorial service will be held by the Knights of Columbus at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Scared Heart Cemetery, Brisbin, with graveside military honors accorded by the Houtzdale American Legion Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.