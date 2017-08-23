GANT Police Blotter

Clearfield Borough
- Police fingerprinted a male for his enrollment into graduate school.
- Police responded to a report about an accident on South Fourth Street. According to police, a male’s vehicle had traveled off the roadway and into a yard, striking a parked car. Police say he was transported to the hospital for treatment, and the accident remains under investigation.
- Police received a report from a male who stated that his vehicle was being used without authorization. However, he refused to provide police with any additional information, such as the name of the driver.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Leavy Avenue. Police located the vehicle and determined that it was a contractor who was performing work in the area.
- Police received a report about kids running in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue without any adult supervision. Police searched the area and were unable to locate the kids.
- Police received a report from a Dubois business concerning a Clearfield resident who had left his wallet behind. Police attempted to contact the male at his residence but were unsuccessful.
- Police received a report regarding an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police found that the incident was civil in nature.
- Police received a call regarding a female who had lost her cell phone. The cell phone was located a short time later and returned to her.
- Police responded to the area of Williams Street, where a vehicle was struck on the railroad tracks. Police were assisted by a towing service and able to remove the vehicle.
- Police reported that a syringe was located along North Fourth Street. Police retrieved the syringe and disposed of it properly.
- Police received a report about damage being done to a residence along the 400 block of East Pine Street.
- Police responded to the Sheetz store after a report about a male passed out inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, police found that the male was awake. He did not show signs of impairment and had recently left work.
- Police responded to the hospital for a patient who was reportedly being disorderly. Upon arrival, police spoke with the patient.
Lawrence Township
- Police were requested to check the welfare of three females who were walking in the area of the Clearfield Bypass. Upon arrival, police found they were OK.
- Police responded to a local apartment complex after drug paraphernalia was found there. Upon arrival, police took the items and their investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about a reckless driver on the Rockton Mountain Highway. However, their vehicle was gone upon police arrival.
- Police received a report about harassment and possible elder abuse. It was listed as unfounded by police.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a possible burglary on Clark Street.
- Police received a report about a traffic hazard.
- Police received an animal call involving two small dogs. It was referred to animal control.
- Police handled a domestic dispute at the Best Western Plus.
- Police handled a domestic dispute at the Lawrence Park Village.