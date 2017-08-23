Child Development Associate Credentialing Opportunity Available in Clearfield County

Penn State Cooperative Extension in Clearfield County received funding from the Department of Human Services Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) through the Northwest Regional Key to offer a Child Development Associate (CDA) credentialing class for child care providers in Clearfield County.

The CDA class will be located at Cen-Clear Child Services in Philipsburg. Classes begin Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Openings are still available.

Area early care and education providers, including Center, Group and Family-Based child care programs will be participating in this class.

The mission of the Child Development Associate (CDA) National Credentialing Program is to enhance the quality of early care and education for young children.

Earning the CDA Credential has many advantages, including motivating caregivers to continue their education and providing a platform for future professional and career opportunities at Head Start, Pre-Count classrooms and STARS child care facilities.

Completion of the CDA credential articulates into credits at select colleges and universities in the state. This enables early care and education providers to pursue a degree.

The CDA class offers several hours of required coursework. In addition, the CDA Candidates are required to develop a professional portfolio, prepare for on-site observations and final examinations by the CDA Council.

Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger, Better Kid Care Extension educator and CDA trainer, stated, “This is a wonderful professional development opportunity for child care providers in the area. These providers are dedicated individuals in the field.

“Their interest is to improve the quality of care for our children and to become outstanding professionals and leaders in our community.”

The classes begin this fall and will meet every Thursday night starting Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for 20 weeks (weather permitting) at Cen-Clear Child Services in Philipsburg. The fee for the class is $150, which includes the text and CDA competency books. Pre-registration is required.

Anyone interested in participating in joining the CDA class, please contact the Penn State Extension office in Clearfield at 814-765-7878, extension 5, or send an e-mail to jla17@psu.edu for more information. Class hours articulate into college credits. ACT 48 credits are available towards teachers’ certification.

Educational workshops of Penn State Cooperative Extension are open to all people without regard to age, ancestry, color, disability or handicap, national origin, race, religious creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or veteran status.

Penn State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact 814-765-7878 in advance of your participation or visit.

For more information on the program, support materials and other services from Better Kid Care, call Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger at 814-765-7878. The Better Kid Care Web site can be found at http://www. betterkidcare.psu.edu.