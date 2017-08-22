Victoria Azarenka will miss US Open over ‘ongoing family situation’

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from this month’s US Open because of an “ongoing family situation.”

Azarenka, a two-time grand slam champion and twice a finalist at Flushing Meadows, released a statement on Thursday saying that she was not allowed to take her son Leo out of California while she and the father of her baby attempted to resolve legal issues.

On Monday, the 28-year-old Belarusian confirmed she would not be competing in the final major of the year.

She said: “I am sadly unable to compete in this year’s US Open due to my ongoing family situation that I am working through.

“While I will dearly miss being in New York and playing in one of my favorite tournaments, where I have enjoyed some of the best moments in my career, I am already looking forward to being back next year.”

Azarenka gave birth in December and returned to tennis in June, but shortly after competing at Wimbledon — her first major since becoming a mother — she and Leo’s father separated.

Last week Azarenka said no-one should have to decide between a child and their career.

Japan’s Misa Eguchi will take Azarenka’s place in the main draw of the tournament which starts on August 28.