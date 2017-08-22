There’s one problem with that amazing airplane eclipse video

An incredible eclipse video, shot from an airplane and showing the shadow of the moon race across the clouds, is being shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Many are sharing the video with the hashtag #SolarEclipse2017. The only problem: The video is from 2015.

“Wow, someone caught the #SolarEclipse2017 mid flight! Breathtaking,” one Twitter user tweeted at 1:52 p.m. ET Monday. The tweet quickly went viral, picking up more than 200,000 retweets and more than 350,000 likes.

“Wow. Thats the way to look at the #SolarEclipse2017,” another tweeted. “This is #TheBest I’ve seen of the #SolarEclipse2017. Just outstanding!” went another tweet.

Earlier Monday, the video had been shared by an obscure Twitter account, Internet Palace, with the status “Flying through a solar eclipse,” along with the hashtag #SolarEclipse2017.

When asked hours later where it had found the video, the account linked to a 2-year-old Reddit post.

The video is from a total solar eclipse visible between Greenland and Scotland in March 2015.

On Tuesday, CNN spoke to Sylvain Chapeland, the French engineer who shot the video. Chapeland, a passionate amateur astronomer, spoke to CNN from Idaho, where he had journeyed to see Monday’s eclipse.

He was not aware that his video had been shared widely on social media as being from the 2017 eclipse until CNN contacted him.

“I am not on Twitter. I noticed there was an increase in views on YouTube but I did not know why,” he said.

Chapeland said he captured the video in 2015 from a private airplane that attempted to chase the moon’s shadow.

Monday was his 11th eclipse, but he said this one was extra special because his 8-year-old son joined him.

“Yesterday was really beautiful,” he told CNN. “It was perfect.”