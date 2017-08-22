Ryan describes ’emotional’ phone call with Scalise

A conference call between House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — recovering from a June shooting — and House Republicans on Monday was “very emotional,” House Speaker Paul Ryan says.

“It was really, very emotional for us,” Ryan said at a CNN town hall in Racine, Wisconsin, on Monday night.

A gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in June, striking several people, including Scalise (R-Louisiana).

Scalise is expected to walk again and is in a rehabilitation hospital, Ryan said.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him, but he’s going to be OK,” Ryan said.

Ryan said although he had been in communication with Scalise, many of the members had not.

“They were just elated to hear his voice. And he sounded great, he sounded strong. He sounded like Steve-O — I call him Steve-O. He sounded like Steve-O,” Ryan said.

Scalise told fellow his Republican lawmakers that his return date still is unclear but thanked his Republican whip team and “thanked the members for their prayers and support,” according to a Scalise aide who was on the call.