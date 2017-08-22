Obituary Notice: Jean Louise Gillen

Jean Louise Gillen was born Jan. 17, 1934 in Bigler to Frank Cloddeo Gillen Jr., and Rachel Catherine Richardson.

She grew up in Madera and was the ninth of 12 children in the family and one of nine sisters.

Growing up on the family homestead in coal mining country, her childhood was poor but happy.

She was especially close to her younger sisters, Jeanette and Sandra Kay (Sandy) and to her niece, Freda (Honey) Beal Hook.

On Feb. 20, 1960, she married Matthew Edward Supko at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills.

Before long, they had moved to Queens, NY, where their first son, Jeffrey, was born in 1962. After moving into their home in Deer Park, NY, Jonathan was born in 1969.

She devoted her time and energies to homemaking and child-rearing while remaining active in St. Andrew Orthodox Church in Dix Hills, NY.

She always made herself available to friends in need, often driving and accompanying church neighbors to doctor’s appointments and providing food and companionship.

She had a strong group of friends from church and the neighborhood and remained in touch with many right up until the end of her life.

Although their means were modest, the couple managed to travel with their children and, later, on their own. Trips to Hawaii, London, the Grand Canyon, Disney World and Portugal, and cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and the Caribbean provided many fond memories for her and for the family.

In later years, travel videos brought the world to her, and she continued to enjoy seeing faraway places.

Her favorite holiday and season was Christmas, and she threw herself into the preparations and festivities with great energy and enthusiasm.

No Christmas wish went un-granted when she was involved. Having family around was her biggest joy, at Christmas and all year long, and she loved to decorate her tree with ornaments from her past as well as new and beautiful decorations.

The couple moved back to Dubois in 1995 to be closer to their brothers and sisters as Jeff, Jon and their wives left Long Island.

Granddaughters, Rachel (“Rae,” to Jon and Paige) was born in 1996 and Catherine Grace (“Katy,” to Jeff and Maryann) followed in 1998. In 2005, the couple made their final move to Odenton, Md., rejoining their children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Gillen Jr., and Rachel Richardson and her siblings Lillian Jane “Lil” Beal, Irene Washic, Evelyn Fowler, Hazel Willey, Marie Dawkins, Velma “Sis” Dinant, Robert and Floyd.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Matthew Edward Supko; her children, Jeffrey (Maryann) and Jonathan (Paige); her grandchildren, Rachel “Rae” and Catherine Grace “Katy”; and her siblings, James, Jeanette Gavlak and Sandra Kay “Sandy” Shedlock.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Madera.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. David Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Alexander Cemetery, Madera.