Nikki Haley: Trump ‘listened to his generals’ on Afghanistan

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s announced plan for a path forward in Afghanistan came to be because he “listened to his generals.”

“We’re going to stomp out terrorism,” she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day.” “What you saw was he listened to his generals. He saw what they were saying, but he also talked about the path forward, and I think he came out with a very strong speech last night that the military, the diplomats, and citizens of this country should be very proud of.”

Haley repeatedly praised Trump for his speech, saying his plan is “focused on results.”

“I think we all as Americans should want this President and our military to be successful,” she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day.” “We’re not talking about duration, because we’re not focused on time. We’re not talking about troop numbers because we’re not focused on troop numbers. What we are focused on is results, stomping out terrorism, doing whatever it takes.”

When asked about Trump’s past statements on Afghanistan — in which he slammed the Bush and Obama administrations for keeping troops in the country — Haley said Trump’s changed his opinion on the matter.

“I think that really shows the signs of a President,” she said. “You know, one thing is to be a candidate, and talk about what you think.”

Haley added that she believed Trump’s speech was “strong.”

“I think the President’s speech was strong,” she said. “I think it was showing that we’re taking an entirely new approach from what’s happened in the past … In the past, it’s always been time based, on when we were going to get out or based on the number of troops or all kinds of things. Now it’s results-based and that works.”