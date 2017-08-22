Mulvaney ribs Gowdy about his hair on Twitter; Gowdy pokes back

Twitter got a taste of some playful barbs between two notable South Carolinians on Tuesday — Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

It all started when Mulvaney went to wish Gowdy happy birthday, and his tweet included a series of images that showed the South Carolina lawmaker styling various hair styles.

“What do you get for someone on his 60th birthday? A razor and a comb. Happy birthday, @TGowdySC,” the tweet from Mulvaney reads.

A few hours passed, before Gowdy returned the gesture.

“I’m just a couple of haircuts away from equaling the number of staff departures by your WH colleagues. I get it. You are hard to work with,” Gowdy tweeted back.

“If I could defund your haircuts, I would,” Mulvaney shot back.

Mulvaney and Gowdy are both Republicans who served as US representatives from South Carolina together — so their exchange is assumingly good-natured and friendly.

And although it is Gowdy’s birthday, he is not actually 60-years-old like Mulvaney claimed — he turned 53 on Tuesday.