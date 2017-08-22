Local McDonald’s Restaurants Recognize Outstanding Crew Members with Scholarships

Several crew members from local McDonald’s restaurants were recently awarded substantial scholarship funds through the 2017 Musico Memorial Crew Scholarship Program, which will support them in pursuing their goals of higher education.

This year, The Musico Memorial Crew Scholarship Program awarded three outstanding student-employees from McDonald’s restaurants of the Johnstown/Altoona co-op to receive $750 scholarships.

Student-employees who demonstrate the highest commitment to school, work and community service are selected to receive this scholarship.

The Musico Memorial Crew Scholarship aims to aid students in expense related to education, and can help cover the costs of tuition, room and board, books, etc.

This year’s winners include:

Alicia Campbell, a graduate of North Star High School, who works at the McDonald’s of Somerset

Carlee Freeberg, a student at Clarion University, who works at the McDonald’s of Clearfield

Kaitlynne Jones, a graduate of Northern Cambria High School, who works at the McDonald’s of Johnstown

The scholarship is named in honor of McDonald’s Owner/Operators Sam and Estelle Musico, who personified McDonald’s dedication to business, family and community for more than 40 years.

“The Musico Memorial Crew Scholarship Program recognizes the important role frontline workers play in delivering customer satisfaction to McDonald’s customers every day,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Johnstown/Altoona co-op President Joe Nyanko.

‘We are proud to applaud these folks for their outstanding service, and help them in their journey toward higher education.”

The Musico Memorial Crew Scholarship Program is an example of McDonald’s commitment to the People Promise. The program recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of McDonald’s student-employees who excel in their studies, serve their communities, and work hard to deliver an outstanding customer service experience for their customers.

The scholarship program is also a reminder of many other educational support and development programs available to McDonald’s employees nationwide. Owner/Operator organizations offer these programs as part of McDonald’s commitment to be the best employer in every community.