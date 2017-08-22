GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a firearms violation that occurred Monday on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township. A Munson male allegedly possessed a concealed handgun with an altered serial number. State police say he didn’t have a concealed carry permit, and he was also under the influence of methamphetamine. Charges were filed through the district court.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police reported a DUI incident that occurred Saturday on Front Street in Philipsburg Borough. After a traffic stop, a 30-year-old male was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed pending results of blood alcohol testing.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred on Ridge Road in Punxsutawney. During the incident, someone allegedly stole jewelry items between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Monday on Mauk Tunnel Road in Punxsutawney. During the incident, someone allegedly threw approximately 50 carpenter’s nails across the victim’s driveway behind his vehicles. State police are continuing the investigation at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a verbal domestic dispute on Zion View Road.
- Police received a report about an alleged indecent assault. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft at a local facility on Leonard Street.
- Police located suspicious persons after hours at the Rec Park. Police determined that one was a wanted person.
- Police responded to a report of a psychological emergency on Good Street.
- Police received a report about an all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries that occurred on Clover Hill Road.
- Police assisted Children & Youth Services at the Lawrence Park Village.
- Police received a report about a civil issue in the area of Zion View Road.
- Police received a report about abandoned kittens on Wrigley Street.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle/person at Nabors. It was found to be an employee.