Elk Co. Toastmasters Club Hears Speech from its Current President

Elk County Toastmasters members were treated to a speech at their most recent meeting by current President Jeff Yetzer.

Titled “The Mighty Yetz,” Yetzer focused upon a variety of life experiences where his ego was challenged – typically by someone who supervised him.

Designed as a humorous speech, he certainly kept his audience laughing at his foibles. At the same time, he inspired his audience by reminding people how to learn from the totality of life experiences – the good, the bad and the ugly.

Yetzer is working on his Advanced Communicator Silver award. It requires the delivery of 10 speeches, building upon his previous accomplishments of Competent Communicator and Advanced Communicator Bronze.

Newer members learn from and are inspired by such masterful speakers.

Most people join Toastmasters to improve their public speaking abilities to help their career growth or to communicate about causes they care deeply about.

Members learn many techniques, including how to organize a speech, using body language and gestures to emphasize points, eliminating distracting “ums and ahs,” and building the power of their voice.

“We all come to Toastmasters to better ourselves – and we do,” explained fellow club officer Donna Nelson.

“But what really hooked me is the depth that members share about their life experiences, aspirations and challenges. It is fascinating to watch our members’ transformation throughout their Toastmasters journey.”

Elk County Toastmasters meets every first and third Thursday of each month, at the Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys at 7:15 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

More information is available on Facebook and on the Elk County Toastmasters Web site.