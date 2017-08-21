PSP: Brockway Fire Ruled Arson

BROCKWAY – A Brockway fire has been ruled arson, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police say it happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday at 949 Fifth Ave., Apartment C, Brockway.

According to the report, the resident noticed the smell of smoke when he returned home. Upon his own investigation, he found a smoldering rag near the entryway to the basement.

The Brockway Fire Department was dispatched; however, the fire was extinguished using fire extinguishers prior to firefighters’ arrival at the scene.

The PSP Fire Marshal Unit was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire. State police say it was ruled arson and extinguished before causing any damage.

State police are continuing their investigation and evidence will be submitted to the PSP Crime Lab for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Fire Marshal Unit or the Brockway Police Department.