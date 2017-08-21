Judge wounded outside Ohio courthouse; 1 suspect dead

A judge was shot and wounded Monday outside a courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, and at least one suspect connected to the shooting has died, a spokesman for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Ohio attorney general’s office said.

Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. received medical attention after being shot, bureau spokesman Dan Tierney said. Tierney would not confirm how many suspects are connected to the shooting that injured Bruzzese. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

The shooting took place outside the Jefferson County Courthouse is eastern Ohio.

One person was being flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, according to Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi. He would not disclose the person’s identity.

Steubenville is more than 38 miles west of Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story.