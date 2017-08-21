Italian earthquake kills 1, traps 7

One person was killed and rescuers were trying to reach seven people buried under rubble after an earthquake hit the Italian island of Ischia, a police official told CNN late Monday.

The victim, an elderly woman, was hit by debris in the town of Casamicciola, said Col. Giovanni Salerno of the Finance Police Naples province unit. The island is in the Gulf of Naples.

An infant and a 7-year-old boy were among those trapped in the rubble, police said.

Helicopters are transporting the injured to hospitals in Naples, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3. Italian authorities earlier put it at 3.6.