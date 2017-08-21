Hurst wins NYPL Player of the Week Award

Major League Baseball Advanced Media announced on Monday that State College Spikes outfielder Scott Hurst has been named the New York-Penn League’s Player of the Week for the week of August 14-20, 2017. Hurst earned the honors after racking up four multi-hit games during the Spikes’ road trip through West Virginia and Auburn. The Glendora, CA native also became just the second player in franchise history to record back-to-back four-hit games when he did so on Saturday and Sunday in Auburn, and hit the latest home run in Spikes history with a 15th-inning blast to win Friday night’s game at West Virginia.