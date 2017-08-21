Home / Sports / Spikes News / Hurst wins NYPL Player of the Week Award

Hurst wins NYPL Player of the Week Award

Major League Baseball Advanced Media announced on Monday that State College Spikes outfielder Scott Hurst has been named the New York-Penn League’s Player of the Week for the week of August 14-20, 2017. Hurst earned the honors after racking up four multi-hit games during the Spikes’ road trip through West Virginia and Auburn. The Glendora, CA native also became just the second player in franchise history to record back-to-back four-hit games when he did so on Saturday and Sunday in Auburn, and hit the latest home run in Spikes history with a 15th-inning blast to win Friday night’s game at West Virginia.

Another four hits for Hurst, but Spikes fall

