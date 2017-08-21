Britney Spears gives fans ‘Something To Talk About’

Chatter about her not being able to sing live is, apparently, toxic to Britney Spears.

For years critics have been slamming Spears for appearing to lip sync her hits, and this summer seems to be the season the star is fighting back.

On Saturday, Spears treated attendees to her Las Vegas show to a cover of Bonnie Rait’s 1991 hit “Something to Talk About.”

The singer explained to the audience that she’s been thinking about how she’s treated by various media outlets.

“I’ve never really spoke about it, you know and I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana,” Spears said before launching into the song. “I’m from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep having you m*****f*****s something to talk about, okay.”

The talk about her vocals has intensified as she’s continued her “Britney Spears: Piece of Me” residency in Vegas, which opened in December 2013.

In June, Spears was asked how much of her performances are live during an Israeli television show.

“Usually because I’m dancing so much I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback,” Spears said. “It really p***es me off because I am busting my a** out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me any credit for it, you know?”

The Spears Las Vegas residency is scheduled to end in December.