ROCKTON – The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club of Rockton would like to announce the winners of Sunday’s 400-yard deer target match.

Unlimited Class:

First place, Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings

Second place, Tie

Jeff Gates of Altoona

Steve Brennen of Ridgeway

Factory Varmint Class:

First place, Branden Shaw of Duncanville

Deer Rifle Class: