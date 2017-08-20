Schiff: Trump needs ‘more adults in the room’

The White House staff shakeup must continue, California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday.

The comments from the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee on CNN’s “State of the Union” came after the exit of chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on Friday and the departure of several other senior staff. Democrats continue to call for President Donald Trump to remove others, including Stephen Miller as senior adviser and Sebastian Gorka as deputy assistant.

“We need the very best people around him in the White House,” Schiff said of Trump. “And that means not people like Bannon, not people like Miller, not people like Gorka, but rather some more adults in the room.”

Schiff said the President’s own impulses made it even more necessary that he have a strong staff to push him in the right direction.

“I think there’s more cleaning house that ought to take place,” Schiff said. “The more fundamental problem is at the very top.”