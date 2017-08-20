Obituary Notice: Robert M. “Bob” Rose

Robert M. “Bob” Rose, 74, of Clearfield went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Rose was born April 8, 1943 in Beckley, W.Va., the son of Thomas W. and Thelma L. (McDaniel) Rose.

He had been employed by Wal-Mart and Keebler.

Mr. Rose was a member of the First Baptist Church of Curwensville, where he had been a song leader since 1988. He also performed gospel music concerts at various churches.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who had served during the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by his wife, Ruthann R. (Ross) Rose, to whom he was married Dec. 4, 1965 in Arlington, Va.; a daughter, Andrea D. Roberson and her husband, Andy of Tacoma, Wash.; and a son, Robert M. Bandy of Norristown.

He is also survived by five siblings, Thomas W. Rose Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Richmond, Ind., Wanda Bean and her husband, Ronald of Sequim, Wash., Frances DeFilippis and her husband, Frank and Richard D. Rose and his wife, Connie, both of Beckley, W.Va., and Hazel Birckhead and her husband, Warren of Warrenton, W.Va., and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Tilley; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Gallaher.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Curwensville with the Rev. Daniel M. Osterhout officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Irvona.

Military honors will be accorded by the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 and the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 Honor Guard.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., of Clearfield and from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, Susquehanna Avenue Extension, Curwensville, PA 16833.

