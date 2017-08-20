Obituary Notice: Mary Jo (Shively) Byers

Mary Jo (Shively) Byers, 69, of Clearfield died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Byers was born Jan. 13, 1948, the daughter of Lester Walter and Amy Pearl (Mitchell) Shively.

She was a graduate of the Clearfield High School in the class of 1968. She had taken the home health class at the Pleasant Gap Vo-Tech School.

Mrs. Byers had worked at Centre Crest in Bellefonte.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Lou Byers of Ebensburg; five siblings, Thomas Shively of Big Run, John P. Shively of Bloomsburg, Susan Lloyd and her husband, David of Mesa, Ariz., Clara Veres and her husband, Thomas of Morrisdale and Toby Shively and his wife, Mary of Eufaula, Ala.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Byers was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward LeRoy Byers Jr., to whom she was married Dec. 30, 1974 and who died Sept. 20, 1979; and two brothers, Max and Robert Shively.

Honoring Mrs. Byers’ wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

