Obituary Notice: Helen Rose Lutz

Helen Rose Lutz, 87, of Ramey died at home Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 under the care of hospice and her sister.

She was born Aug. 1, 1930 to the late Michael and Anna (Whitesura) Lutz.

She is survived by a sister, Agnes Rodkey of Ramey; a brother, Michael Lutz of Osceola; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Pastor Mary Emery will officiate the service, and burial will follow at the St. Barbara PNCC Cemetery.

