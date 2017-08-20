Obituary Notice: Barbara L. “Grandma” Gelnett

Barbara L. “Grandma” Gelnett, 81, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.

Born April 13, 1936 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Thelma Carson Guelich.

On May 30, 1958, she married Robert M. Gelnett, who survives in Morrisdale.

Also surviving are her daughter, Tracie Golemboski of Philipsburg; her son, Randy Gelnett; two grandchildren, Taylor Golemboski of Philipsburg and Eric Gelnett of Detroit, Mich.; and her brothers, Duwayne Guelich and his wife, Jean and Charles Guelich, both of Clearfield, Calvin Guelich and his wife, Geri of Painesville, Ohio and Larry Guelich, Penn Run.

Mrs. Gelnett was a graduate of the Clearfield High School. She worked for Weis Market, Philipsburg; Clearfield Truck Stop; the Bell Restaurant, Kylertown; B.P.O.E. Post No. 540; and Bell Telephone.

She was a member of the Centre Hill Grange, Morrisdale, the Clearfield Historical Society and the Clearfield Cancer Society.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Brenda Leigey officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 26 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.