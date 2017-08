CLEARFIELD – Railroad repair work will close down multiple Clearfield area roadways.

The road closures are as follows:

Park Street, Aug. 23-25

Martin Street, Aug. 25-27

Nichols Street, Aug. 27

Clearfield Street, Aug. 29-31

Also, state Route 879 in Karthaus will be closed Sept. 10. It should be re-opened the morning of Sept. 12.

Motorists are reminded to never drive around a “road closed” barricade. It is in place for their safety.