Hollywood remembers ‘Nutty Professor’ Jerry Lewis

Tributes to Jerry Lewis poured in from Hollywood on Sunday, as comedians, actors and writers remembered “The Nutty Professor” creator and funnyman.

“Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend,” actor Robert De Niro said in a statement. “Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat … or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

Lewis died Sunday after a brief illness, according to his publicist. He was known as an innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Fellow comedian and actor Jim Carey tweeted, “That fool was no dummy.”

“Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy’s absolute! I am because he was!” he added.

Other comedians — including Patton Oswalt, Dane Cook and Whoopi Goldberg — also posted tributes to Lewis on Twitter.

Cook called Lewis his “mentor” and a “visionary” in entertainment.

Goldberg remarked on the millions of children Lewis helped through his years of charitable works and telethons.

“…losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard wrote on Twitter that working with Lewis on the 1982 film “The King of Comedy” was “one of the greatest experiences” of her career.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel called Lewis a “genius.”

And in a fitting sendoff, he included a link to a video of the late comedian’s annual performance of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the MDA Labor Day Telethon he hosted for more than 40 years.