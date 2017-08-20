GANT’s ICYMI: Week of Aug. 14

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

Aggravated Assault Charges Filed on Reynoldsville Man

DUBOIS – Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a Reynoldsville man who allegedly punched a nurse at Penn Highlands DuBois.

DuBois Man Accused of Pleasuring Himself While Standing Naked in Window

DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing charges for exposing himself by standing naked in his own window.

Gov. Wolf: PSSA Testing Reduction to Benefit Students, Teachers and Parents

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera, advocates and educators on Monday to announce a significant reduction in standardized testing.

Board of Elections Examining Complaint Over LT Supervisor Candidate’s Campaign Finance Report

CLEARFIELD – On Monday afternoon, the Clearfield County Board of Elections conducted an examination hearing due to an election complaint to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Elections.

DuBois City to Move Forward with Increasing Sewage Rate

DUBOIS – On Monday night, DuBois City Council voted to move forward with the process of increasing the sewage rates for non-municipal customers.

LT Supers Questioned About Pifer Road Bid

CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors were questioned about Pifer Road again last night and why they chose not to accept a bid to tar and chip a portion of the road.

Clearfield Municipal Authority Customers Upset Over Manager’s Pay Raise, Rates

CLEARFIELD – Customers of the Clearfield Municipal Authority attended yesterday’s meeting. They were upset about a recent pay raise for Manager John Williams and again questioning their rates.

Education Helps Graduate’s Small Business to ‘Shine’

KERSEY – For Penn State DuBois alumna and small business owner Kristy Hanes, a rewarding career is all about the details.

Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield Holds Ribbon-Cutting, Grand Opening

CLEARFIELD – On Aug. 11, the Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield (SRACC) held its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Several Camp Burglaries

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of breaking into several camp burglaries in August of last year pleaded guilty Wednesday in Clearfield County Court.