Clearfield Residents Warned to Keep Grass off Roads

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield residents are being asked to keep grass off the roads and out of the storm drains.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said there have been a lot of people in the borough blowing grass out onto the roads when they mow their lawns.

Mack said it may not seem like a major issue, but the grass will eventually end up in the storm drains and cause clogs. This can be problematic during the rainy seasons in the spring and fall.

Mack asked the residents to take a few extra minutes to sweep up the grass. He said there is an ordinance against blowing grass into the streets.

Additionally, Mack said he has been seeing areas where residents are allowing dog feces to accumulate in their yards. He said with the recent heat, there have been a lot of problems with flies and bad odors. He encouraged residents to clean up their yards.

Also at the meeting, the council voted to deny a request for a handicap parking sign at the corner of Nichols and New streets.

The council then voted to approve: