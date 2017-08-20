Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Receives Grant

CLEARFIELD – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County recently received a $1,000 grant from the Wal-Mart Community Grants Team and Facility No. 2129 in Clearfield.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will use the funding to help meet the needs of their community-based program.

The one-to-one mentoring organization aims to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Pictured are Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Manager Jenna Bell and Wal-Mart Store Manager Josh Kunkle.

To enroll a child or volunteer with BBBS, call 814-765-2686.