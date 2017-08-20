At least 19 killed in minibus crash in South Africa

At least 19 killed people were killed in eastern South Africa on Sunday when an overloaded minibus lost control and rolled down a steep embankment, according to local government officials.

The crash happened near a bridge on the main road outside of Pietermaritzburg, in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, according to authorities.

Eighteen people died on the scene, according to a post on the official Facebook page of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport. A later post said 19 died in the crash but did not elaborate on the circumstances of the additional death.

The Department of Transport said the minibus was overloaded — carrying 10 more people than its license allowed. Twenty-six people were on board, including the driver.

Paramedics found bodies lying around the overturned minibus when they arrived, according to a news release from ER24, a private emergency services company.

ER24 reported that local residents had taken as many as 12 injured victims from the minibus to a nearby clinic. The injured were later transferred to hospitals.

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash.