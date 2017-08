Scott Hurst became just the second player in State College Spikes history to record back-to-back four-hit games, but the Auburn Doubledays came back to beat the Spikes, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Falcon Park. Hurst is now 10-for-11 at the plate over his last 11 at-bats stretching back to Friday night, including his game-winning homer in the 15th on that evening. The Spikes outfielder matched Jose Martinez, who produced four-hit games on July 17-18, 2016.