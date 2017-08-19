Reitz Theater Opens Auditions for Christmas Production: Anne of Green Gables

DUBOIS – The Reitz Theater in DuBois is holding open auditions for its December show “Anne of Green Gables” by Alice Chadwicke based on the book by L.M. Montgomery.

Audition dates for youth ages 11 – 18 years are Aug. 24-25 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Some actors may be called back Aug 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Auditions for adults ages 18 years and older are Sept. 21-22 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Some actors may be called back Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Anne of Green Gables is a refreshing, contemporary telling of the classic story. Stern Marilla and her warmhearted brother, Matthew, hoped to adopt a boy to work on their farm.

However, the orphanage sends young, befreckled Anne by mistake, and their lives will never be the same. Her warmth and wit affects everyone around her-even, eventually, the cold Marilla.

Show dates are Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.reitztheater.com.

For more information, please contact the Reitz Theater Players at thereitztheater@gmail.com.