One officer killed, another in critical condition in Florida

A Kissimmee police officer is dead and a sergeant is in “grave critical condition” after a shooting that may have been an ambush, Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious activity call just before 9:30 pm Friday in the city limit of Kissimmee when a shooting unfolded within minutes, O’Dell said.

“Officers immediately responded to the area and found two of their fallen brothers gravely injured on the road way,” O’Dell said.

Baxter, a 3-year-veteran with the Kissimmee Police Department, has been pronounced dead. Howard remains in the hospital in “grave critical condition,” officials said.

O’Dell said it seems like the officers “were surprised” and were not able to return fire.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and police are still searching for a fourth person.

“At this time, we have a strong suspect in custody that we are interviewing,” O’Dell said.

Following the news of the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you! #LESM”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Tonight we lost a brave officer – Matthew Baxter. Husband/father/hero. Praying for @kissimmeepolice,” Scott wrote.